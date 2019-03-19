The newest addition to April the Giraffe's family needs a name.

Animal Adventure Park is holding a naming contest for the male giraffe born to the social media star last weekend.

Nominations can be placed on the park's website in increments of five votes for a donation of $5. The park says the money will go to support the park, giraffe conservation initiatives, and Ava's Little Heroes -- a charity that helps sick children and their families in the New York community where the park is located.

The park says the newborn gained five pounds between Sunday and Monday, a sign that April is producing milk and the baby is nursing. He's full of energy, galloping around his mom.