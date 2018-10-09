Miss Michigan didn't shy away from politics at Sunday night's Miss America pageant.

The Grass Lake resident introduced herself by saying, "From the state with 84% of the U.S. freshwater but none for its residents to drink, I am Miss Michigan Emily Sioma.”

The moment lit up social media, with many supporting the clear dig at officials handling the Flint water crisis.

#MissMichigan just said: “From a state with 84% of the US fresh water but none for its residents to drink...”

Clearly this is not your mother’s Miss America pageant. #MissAmerica2019 pic.twitter.com/VsYvFK2GQM — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) September 10, 2018

my face at the miss michigan intro #missamerica pic.twitter.com/qVE3Vq0R7m — andrea (@andreabair_6) September 10, 2018

“From the state with 84% of the US fresh water, but not enough for its residents, I am Miss Michigan” pic.twitter.com/uG37NQzsME — Haley (@Haley_Hensel) September 10, 2018

Miss Michigan brings up the Flint water crisis. Props girl. #missamerica2019 — Jennifer Mendelsohn 🇺🇸 (@CleverTitleTK) September 10, 2018

“From the state with 84% of the nation’s fresh water, but none for its citizens I AM MISS MICHIGAN.” #MissAmerica pic.twitter.com/zdn86I4Kyu — Michael Jester (@PausedFace) September 10, 2018

Miss Michigan came to remind folk in her intro that there's still a water crisis for residents in her state! #MissAmerica2019 — Summer Sol Sis ✨👑✨ (@NolasAFreeGyal) September 10, 2018

Some pointed out that most other contestants used their introduction to talk about themselves.

Oh snap, Miss Michigan didn't give her CV. Talked about clean water for Michigan. LOVE HER. #aumissamerica — Jeff Middents (@Middento) September 10, 2018

Not everyone was thrilled with Sioma's statement, saying she should be supporting her home state, not bashing it.

Sioma was not among those who advanced to the top 15.

