Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

Microsoft is buying the gaming company Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, gaining access to blockbuster games like “Call of Duty: and "Candy Crush."

The all-cash deal will let Microsoft accelerate mobile gaming and provide building blocks for the metaverse, or a virtual environment.

The announcement Tuesday arrives with Activision still in turmoil over allegations of misconduct and unequal pay.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a conference call with investors “the culture of our organization is my number one priority” and that “it’s critical for Activision Blizzard to drive forward on its” commitments to improve its workplace culture.

Activision disclosed last year it was being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission over complaints of workplace discrimination.

Back in July 2021, Activision Blizzard was sued by a California state agency over alleged sexual harassment, sex discrimination and equal pay violations. The lawsuit included accusations that women who reported sexual harassment were retaliated against by company brass.

The civil lawsuit was filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which claimed in a statement that women in the company "were subjected to constant sexual harassment, including groping, comments, and advances." DFEH also alleged that company executives and human resources knew about this and not only didn't stop it, but retaliated against the women who complained.

In response to the lawsuit, the president of Activision's Blizzard Entertainment stepped down.

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick will retain his role, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the Santa Monica, California, company’s culture and accelerate business growth.

The deal Tuesday follows Microsoft's $7.5 billion acquisition last year of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of video game publisher Bethesda Softworks, which is behind popular video games The Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout.