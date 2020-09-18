Michelob Ultra will pay 'Chief Exploration Officer' $50,000 to explore national parks

The Chief Exploration Officer will spend six months taking pictures and traveling through multiple national parks in a camper van.

WASHINGTON — Michelob Ultra is looking to pay someone $50,000 to travel to national parks in a fully equipped camper van and take pictures.

Anheuser-Busch, the makers of Michelob Ultra, said it is on the hunt for a CEO: Chief Exploration Officer. Whoever is selected for this position will spend six months exploring national parks while representing Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold.

The company said its ideal candidate enjoys and respects the outdoors, is a leader with a "clear sense of direction" and is able to capture and edit photos.

During their time working for Michelob Ultra, the CEO will need to be able to hike through national parks and other outdoor areas, must have a valid US driver's license and must be over 21 years old.

Some stops along the trip include Yosemite National Park, Sequoia National Park, and Joshua Tree National Park.

The CEO is able to bring a travel companion, like a friend, spouse or even a dog, the company said.

The camper van will be stocked and has a bathroom and shower. There also is no worrying about paying for gas, Michelob Ultra has it covered.