Former first lady Michelle Obama has overthrown actress Angelina Jolie as the world's most admired woman, according to a poll released by YouGov. It's also her second year as America's most admired woman.

Angelina Jolie, who was last year's most admired woman in the world, dropped to third place this year. Oprah Winfrey took the second place spot. In fourth and fifth place are Queen Elizabeth II and actress Emma Watson.

Bill Gates remained the world's most admired man. He's held onto that spot every year since the poll's creation. The top five most admired men in the world have not changed since last year's poll. Former president Barack Obama, actor Jackie Chan, Chinese president Xi Jinping and businessman Jack Ma round out the top five.

RELATED: Michelle Obama at Essence Fest talks candidly about 2008 campaign, raising a family in the White House

RELATED: Michelle Obama is most admired woman in America, poll finds

The organization compiled their list using nominations from 42,000 people in 41 countries.

Michelle Obama was named the most admired woman in the United States last year in a different survey run by Gallup. It was the first time in 17 years that Hillary Clinton did not take the top spot. Her husband joined her last year as America's most admired man. Barrack and Michelle Obama also top YouGov's list this year for most admired man and woman in America.

After Michelle Obama, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, First Lady Melanie Trump, TV host Ellen DeGeneres and Queen Elizabeth II round out the top five most admired women in America. President Donald Trump, actor Clint Eastwood, Bill Gates and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson follow Barack Obama as America's most admired men.