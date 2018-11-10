Melania Trump says bullying is one of the issues she's using her First Lady platform to address. And in a new clip from her interview with ABC News' Tom Llamas, part of her first TV interview as First Lady which will air in its entirety Friday, Trump says she's experienced her fair share of bullying first-hand.

"I could say I'm the most bullied person in the world," she said in the preview clip, which aired on "Good Morning America" Thursday. "One of them. If you could see what people really say about me."

Trump's experiences inspired her Be Best campaign, dedicated to the emotional, physical and social well-being of kids, with pillars including managing children's health, social media use and the consequences of the opioid addiction epidemic.

.@FLOTUS tells @TomLlamasABC in exclusive interview that she believes she is "one of the most bullied people in the world" - and it motivated her to take on cyberbullying. https://t.co/ThbxXWAhEk pic.twitter.com/lJ0wlxxTqe — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 11, 2018

In another preview clip of her interview that aired Wednesday, Trump said she was disappointed to find that some groups turned down her request to collaborate with them.

"It's sad to see that organizations and foundations I want to partner with choose not to because of the. .. administration," she said, "and I feel they are choosing the politics over helping others."

Trump also gave her thoughts on #MeToo, which seemed to boil down to supporting women when their claims can be backed by evidence.

"I support the women and they need to be heard," she said. "We need to support them, and also men, not just women."

And it appeared, as her husband often does, she feels the media could do better. When asked if men who stand accused of assault or misconduct in the news have been treated unfairly, Trump said: "You need to have really hard evidence, that if you accuse (someone) of something, show the evidence."

