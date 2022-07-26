Here's how much Mega Millions is worth for Friday's drawing

Nobody won Tuesday night's $830 million Mega Millions jackpot, but nine tickets won $1 million.

DES MOINES, Iowa — No, you're still not a multi-millionaire — but now there's more than a billion dollars on the line.

Nobody won Tuesday night's $830 million Mega Millions jackpot, which has sent the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing soaring to an estimated $1.02 billion, or a cash option of $602.5 million.

The winning numbers for Tuesday drawing were 7-29-60-63-66 with a gold Mega Ball 15. Nine tickets matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball, for at least a $1 million prize, but nobody matched all six. One ticket bought in Ohio matched all five and had purchased the Megaplier feature, which tripled their prize to $3 million.

Heavy traffic crashed the Mega Millions website temporarily Tuesday evening as people checked to see if they had a winning ticket. The lottery described the website traffic Tuesday following the results as "more than any in the history of megamillions.com"

Tuesday's $830 million jackpot was the third largest jackpot prize in the game's history and the fourth largest for any lottery game. Only two billion-dollar jackpots have been higher for Mega Millions.

The prize money has quickly climbed in the last couple of weeks thanks to growing excitement and strong sales, but the odds of winning remain the same — a staggering one in 302.5 million. You have better odds of a smaller payoff, like winning $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball. Even that is one in 12.6 million.

That didn't stop the building excitement for this jackpot, which recently swept up Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves. He said he bought 50,000 Mega Millions tickets in hopes of sharing the jackpot with employees of the chicken finger chain.

"Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think!" Graves said on Twitter. At $2 a ticket, it cost at least $100,000.

In the game's 20-year history there have only ever been two other billion-dollar jackpots.

The world record for a jackpot remains $1.586 billion, which was a Powerball prize awarded in 2016.

Last year, a Mega Millions jackpot cracked the $1 billion mark for just the second time. A four-member suburban Detroit lottery club won that $1.05 billion jackpot and chose the lump sump, receiving $557 million after taxes.