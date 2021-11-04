Matsuyama tees off with big lead at the Masters

29-year-old Hideki Matsuyama wants to be the first male player from Japan to grab one of golf’s major championships.

Hideki Matsuyama teed off in the final round of the Masters with a three-stroke lead as the 29-year-old hopes to become the first male player from Japan to capture one of golf’s major championships.

As a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, Matsuyama seized control of the tournament on Saturday with a bogey-free, 7-under 65 that pushed him to 11 under overall.

Matsuyama claimed a four-stroke lead after the third round, but Masters rookie Will Zalatoris had already clipped one shot off the margin with a birdie at the first hole.

Only four players squandered a lead of at least four strokes going into Sunday. Rory McIlroy was the more recent to do it in 2011.

Matsuyama played in the final group with American Xander Schauffele, who was at 7 under along with Australia’s Marc Leishman and England’s Justin Rose.

Zalatoris is a 24-year-old American who doesn't even have a full PGA Tour card. He has been trying to become the first player since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 to capture a green jacket on his first attempt.

Earlier, Billy Horschel made another stop at Waterworld so to speak.

After playing barefoot out of the creek at Augusta National's 13th hole for the second day in a row, Horschel flew the green with his second shot n No. 15, the ball skipping all the way into the pond at the next hole.

He took a penalty drop and wound up with a bogey 6.

Horschel bounced back with a birdie at the 16th — yes, he managed to avoid the pond this time.

Thankfully for the Floridian, he doesn't have to worry about any more aqua misadventures at the final two holes of the Masters. Neither has any water hazards.

The final round of the Masters started with all the familiar pin positions for Sunday at Augusta National.

It's never easy at Augusta National. In November, Dustin Johnson had a four-shot lead that was trimmed to one shot after only five holes. He recovered with a birdie and went on to win by five. Rory McIlroy lost a four-shot lead after 10 holes in 2011 when he shot 80 in the final round.

It's never easy at Augusta National. In November, Dustin Johnson had a four-shot lead that was trimmed to one shot after only five holes. He recovered with a birdie and went on to win by five. Rory McIlroy lost a four-shot lead after 10 holes in 2011 when he shot 80 in the final round.

The most famous was Greg Norman losing a six-shot lead in 1996.