WATCH LIVE: Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims testify before Congress

The gun violence hearing included Miah Cerrillo, a 4th-grader who covered herself in her dead classmate’s blood and played dead to survive the Uvalde shooting.

WASHINGTON — Parents of victims and survivors of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde appeared before a House committee Wednesday in an effort to bring home the devastation of America's gun violence epidemic.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the chairwoman of the Oversight Committee, said the hearing is examining the human impact of gun violence and the urgency for lawmakers to enact gun control legislation.

“It is my hope that all my colleagues will listen with an open heart as gun violence survivors and loved ones recount one of the darkest days of their lives,” Maloney said in a statement. “This hearing is ultimately about saving lives, and I hope it will galvanize my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation to do just that.”

The panel for Wednesday’s hearing included testimony from the mother of a 20-year-old man who was shot in a racist mass shooting last month in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, as well as the parents of a 10-year-old girl shot and killed in her elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, 12 days later.

The panel also heard from Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader who covered herself in her dead classmate’s blood and played dead to survive the shooting rampage in Uvalde.

The parents of Lexi Rubio, one of the 19 students killed in the mass shooting, also testified.

Lexi's mother, Kimberly Mata-Rubio, recalled going to Robb Elementary School with her husband earlier in the day for end-of-the-year awards ceremonies that Lexi and her brother, Julian, were a part of. They promised to take her to get ice cream after school to celebrate, then they left.

"I left my daughter at that school and that decision will haunt me for the rest of my life," Kimberly Mata-Rubio said.

After learning of the shooting, she recounted how they heard their son was safe but couldn't find out anything about Lexi.

Mata-Rubio said they want to see a ban on assault rifles and high capacity gun magazines.

The announcement of the hearing comes days after the Oversight Committee launched an investigation into five leading manufacturers of the semi-automatic weapons used in both recent shootings. The committee, controlled by a Democratic majority, is no stranger to examining gun violence in America. But the recent spate of killings has reached a boiling point on Capitol Hill and around the country.

It also comes after President Joe Biden issued his strongest appeal yet for Congress to take action on guns as bipartisan talks are intensifying among a core group of senators.

The private discussions in the Senate, which is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, are not expected to produce the kinds of sweeping reforms being considered by the Democratic-led House — which has approved expansive background checks legislation and will next turn to an assault weapons ban.

