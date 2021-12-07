US raises penalties for mask violations on planes, transit

Multiple offenders could face fines up to $3,000.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is from July 2021, when the FAA announced a spike in unruly passengers.

The Transportation Security Administration is increasing the penalty for people who violate the mandate to wear masks on planes, trains and other forms of transportation to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

First time offenders would face a potential fine of $500 to $1,000 and second offenders could face fines ranging from $1,000 to $3,000.

The fine currently starts at $250 and could go up to $1,500 for repeat offenders.

The Department of Homeland Security said the new fines will take effect Friday and the requirement to wear masks on planes, buses and other forms of transportation will remain in effect until at least Jan. 18.

The mask mandate has been controversial and has led to many encounters between passengers who don’t want to wear a mask and flight attendants asked to enforce the rule. The Federal Aviation Administration said last month that airlines have reported 3,889 incidents involving unruly passengers this year, and 2,867 — or 74% — involved refusing to wear a mask.