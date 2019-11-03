Let the madness begin! We now know the 68 teams who will compete in the 2019 NCAA tournament.

With Duke, Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga as the No. 1 seeds, every team in this year's tournament has a daunting task ahead of them if they hope to make it to the Final Four.

Now that we know where each team's journey begins, you can download and fill out a tournament bracket.

The action kicks off with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio on March 19-20.

Then, the competition ramps up with the first and second rounds on March 21-24.

Each team in the single-elimination tournament hopes their journey takes them to Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the Final Four and National Championship game.

If you don't see the bracket or are on a mobile device, click here to see and download the NCAA Tournament bracket.