FBI: Man killed at Border Patrol station held 'edged weapon'

Manuel Gonzalez-Moran was released on parole earlier this year and deported to Mexico after serving 11 years in prison in Colorado, the FBI said.

EL PASO, Texas — A Mexican man fatally shot at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas had grabbed an “edged weapon” and was advancing toward agents when they opened fire, the FBI said Thursday.

Manuel Gonzalez-Moran, 33, died at an El Paso hospital Tuesday after he was shot by Border Patrol agents. The FBI said Moran was taken into custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station for reentering the country illegally.

Agents first used a stun gun on Moran after he charged out of a holding cell, the FBI said, and eventually opened fire.