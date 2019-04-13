A woman and her son were arrested at a Walmart in Eau Claire, Wis. on a number of charges after causing a disturbance with the woman's dog, police said Thursday.

Police arrived at the store where they found Lisa Smith, 46, screaming at the entryway and chasing her dog named Bo.

As Bo ran up to customers, Smith "erractically" put store displays in her shopping cart, according to a Facebook post from the Eau Claire Police.

Staff asked Smith to leave the store. She went to the parking lot and did "karate moves," police said. As she was doing this, Bo got a box of cornbread muffin mix and tried to leave the store.

Officers arrested Smith. She fought with officers and tried to kick out a window in the police car. She was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Meanwhile, Smith's son, Benny Vann, 25, ran to the back of the store and removed his clothes. He got new clothing from the racks but did not pay. Officers approached Vann, but he refused to stop and tried to run over one of them with a scooter.

Police also arrested Vann. He was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct and retail theft. Officers took the dog to the Human Association, police said.