PHOENIX — Warning: This article contains graphic content.

A man is accused of having sex with his cat, Arizona officers said.

On Wednesday, police in Maricopa County were called to a home after someone reported a man had taken a cat into a bathroom and it sounded like the animal was hurt and screaming. The man also yelled out the cat was stuck on his genitals.

The officer knocked on the door, but the man inside did not believe he was with the police and would not let him in. The officer was able to open the door, where he found Michael G. Navage, 40, standing naked with a cat wrapped in a towel by his genitals.

Navage said he was only drying the cat, police said. He denied having sex with the animal.

An examination of the cat showed injuries to the cat's bottom.

Police said they also found meth and drug paraphernalia in the bathroom.

Navage was charged with bestiality, animal cruelty, inflicting injury on an animal, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and forgery.

