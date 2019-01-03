As Luke Perry continues to be monitored after his hospitalization Thursday, the 52-year-old actor is receiving many messages of support from his “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Riverdale” co-stars.

Very little information has been released on his condition or the reason for his hospitalization. While some are fearing the worst, many are wishing him the best.

His “90210” co-star Ian Ziering shared a photo on Instagram of him laying a big kiss on Perry’s cheek.

“No words can express what my heart feels hearing today’s shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery,” the post said.

Perry’s onscreen “90210” romance, Shannen Doherty, also expressed her support on Instagram through a photo of the two during a prom night episode.

“My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this,” she said.

Friends from his most recent work in “Riverdale” also reached out to the actor, who plays Archie’s father Fred Andrews on the show.

Perry has been playing construction-company owner Fred Andrews, father of main character Archie Andrews, for three seasons on "Riverdale," the CW series that gives a dark take on "Archie" comics, and has been slated for a fourth.

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on the show, posted a photo of her and Perry on set.

“Thinking of you, Luke. And praying for your safe recovery,” she said.

Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones, posted a photo of Perry looking out a window.

“Love you bud,” the post simply said.

More stars shared their love and prayers to Perry through Twitter, such as Molly Ringwald who plays Perry’s estranged wife on “Riverdale.”

Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry was tapped for heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on "Beverly Hills 90210," which ran from 1990 to 2000.

Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including "The Fifth Element," ''8 Seconds" and "American Strays." He appeared in HBO's prison drama "Oz" and voiced cartoons like "The Incredible Hulk" and "Mortal Kombat." In recent years he starred in the series "Ties That Bind" and "Body of Proof."

The same day he was hospitalized, Fox TV announced that it would be running a six-episode return of "90210" that features most of the original cast, but Perry was not among those announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.