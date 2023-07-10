'There are always good people out there no matter what' | Lost backpack returned after nearly 4 years

"Just do unto others as you would want them to do unto you. It's like the simplest rule," Kurtis Haskins Jr. said.

INDIANAPOLIS — There was a heart-filled reunion on Indy's west side between a man and his lost belongings that went missing nearly half a decade ago.

It's all thanks to a Good Samaritan who didn't give up in his search.

"Just never give up and understand that sometimes good things come around and there are always good people out there no matter what," Kyle Lacy said.

It's a sentimental backpack, Kyle Lacy thought he would never see again. The prized possession was in the back of his car that was stolen Halloween night in 2019.

"In my car was all my work stuff, so like my backpack computer, everything," Lacy said.

Lacy said his car was found four days later in 2019, however the backpack was gone. Inside was work equipment worth over $2,000.

Little did he know, someone had the bag all these years. This week the two connected.

"I received a call from a 317 number, and it was a young man named Kurtis and he proceeded to tell me that he had found a backpack in a parking lot, four years ago almost to the day," Lacy said.

"Four years ago, it's crazy though," Kurtis Haskins Jr. added.

40-year-old Kurtis Haskins Jr. found Lacy's backpack at the shopping center at the corner of Michigan and Kessler Boulevard all those years ago.

"I parked right here and there was a book bag right here," Lacy said. "He had some business cards and he had just some little bit of information that I tried to reach out to a call to no avail."

Haskins Jr. said he spent the next year, including during the pandemic, searching for Lacy but no luck.

Years went on and the backpack just sat at Haskins Jr.'s home, until this October when he decided to start searching again.

"Literally four or five days ago I had some off time, and I went through the book bag to find some numbers and literally there was a receipt from October of 2019 from a place called the Blind Owl Brewery," Haskins said.

That tip led him to finding Lacy.

"It says a lot," Lacy said. "It speaks volumes to his character and I guess his drive because that's four years to hold onto a backpack for that long."

It's now a moment in time and act of kindness these two will never forget, and kindness Haskins Jr. says he got from his mother--that he hopes rubs off on other Hoosiers.