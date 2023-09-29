Long-awaited Las Vegas Sphere set to open with U2 concert

Legendary band U2 is the first musical act to call the Sphere 'home' and will perform their first sold-out show on Friday’s opening night.

LAS VEGAS — The future of immersive live entertainment and technology has officially entered its next chapter with the official opening of the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Sphere is the largest spherical structure in the world and will be the host of a variety of immersive live experiences. The Sphere will be home to concerts and residencies featuring the world’s biggest musical artists but will also pave the way for creative live experiences never seen before.

Inside The Sphere

Legendary band U2 is the first musical act to call the Sphere “home” and will perform their first sold-out show on Friday’s long-awaited opening night. U2's residency at the Sphere is set to span several months.

The Sphere has a seated capacity of 17,600 and standing room space that holds up to 20,000 fans.

The main venue bowl's biggest marvel is a massive video display that wraps up, over and around the audience. Fans will enjoy immersive storytelling in 4D, along with environmental effects that will transport the audience to different places.

Fans will also meet Aura, an interactive, humanoid robot that will permanently live at The Sphere and help guests as they navigate their experience.

In addition to live concerts, the Sphere will be host to live sporting events including boxing, MMA, wrestling and more.

The Exosphere

The exterior of the Sphere, called the Exosphere, completely transformed the Las Vegas Strip forever when it was first illuminated on July 4.

The Exosphere is considered the largest LED screen on earth and can display more than 256 million colors on its screen.

In July, Guy Barnett, SVP Brand Strategy and Creative Development, said, “The Exosphere is more than a screen or a billboard – it is living architecture, and unlike anything that exists anywhere in the world."