Sears Holdings plans to close another 63 money-losing stores as the beleaguered department-store chain tries to stem the bleeding from its long-running sales crisis.

The closures will be the latest in a flurry of moves by the retailer to restore its revenue and relevance at a time when an increasing number of shoppers bypass it to shop with online, big box and specialized rivals like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy instead.

The company, whose stores include Sears and Kmart, has been engaging in a virtually nonstop campaign of downsizing as it seeks a turnaround that has proven so far to be elusive. The latest round of closures will occur in early September, with liquidation sales starting as soon as June 14.

The list of closures was revealed Thursday afternoon and said liquidation sales will begin as early as June 14 at the closing stores.

Sears Holdings has closed roughly 530 struggling locations over the last year, and the next wave is believed to represent about 8% of the company's roughly 899 remaining stores, according to Susquehanna International Group retail stock analyst Bill Dreher.

Facing declining mall traffic, heightened online competition and strategic missteps, Sears sales have plummeted.

“Sears continues to struggle to bring its business to profitability,'' Moody’s Vice President Christina Boni said in a note. "Its continued efforts to enhance liquidity will be necessary to fund its ongoing operating losses.”

The company signaled that there may be more closures to come. It initially said that it would be shuttering 72 locations, out of roughly 100 nonprofitable stores that had been identified overall. But when it later provided the list of locations that would be shuttered, the company said that "a small group of stores was pulled from the closing list . .. as they are being evaluated further.''

The company did not say what would happen to the 28 other nonprofitable locations.

Sears swung to a net loss of $424 million in the first quarter, from net income of $245 million in the year-ago period, when the company had a temporary gain from the sale of its Craftsman brand.

The company said its sales at stores open at least a year -- a key measure for retail companies -- fell 11.9% overall during the latest quarter, including declines of 13.4% at Sears locations and 9.5% at Kmart stores.

In the wake of the bleak news, the price of Sears shares plunged 11.37% to $2.85 in afternoon trading.

The retailer said one bright spot was that same-store stores in the apparel, footwear and jewelry categories increased at both Kmart and Sears locations.

Sears reports its earnings as it still considers an offer by its largest shareholder and CEO Eddie Lampert to purchase the company's Kenmore appliance brand and other assets.

Lampert said in a statement that Sears would "continue to explore opportunities to unlock the full potential of our assets for our shareholders."

List of closures:

Kmart, 910 North China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest, CA

Kmart, 9881 W 58Th Avenue, Arvada, CO

Kmart, 5400 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL

Kmart, 4303 Nawiliwili Road, Lihue, HI

Kmart, 2535 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, IA

Kmart, 5909 E State Street, Rockford, IL

Kmart, 4070 Ryan Street Lake, Charles, LA

Kmart, 215 North Central Avenue, Duluth, MN

Kmart, 24 34 Barbour Avenue, Passaic / Clifton, NJ

Kmart, 2100 Carlisle Avenue, Albuquerque, NM

Kmart, 1000 Montauk Highway West, Babylon, NY

Kmart, 25301 Rockaway Blvd, Rosedale, NY

Kmart, 12350 N E Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR

Kmart, 1072 Mountain Laurel Plaza, Latrobe, PA

Kmart, 5000 San Dario, Laredo, TX

Sears* 10001 N Metro Parkway, West Phoenix, AZ

Sears, 100 S Puente Hills Mall City, Industry, CA

Sears*, 7902 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa, FL

Sears, 320 Towne Center Circle, Sanford, FL

Sears†, 2201 Henderson Mill Road N.E., Atlanta, GA

Sears†, 1300 Southlake Mall, Morrow, GA

Sears†, 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, GA

Sears*, 320 W Kimberly Road Davenport, IA

Sears†, #2 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, IL

Sears†, #2 Fox Valley Center, Aurora, IL

Sears*, 6136 W Grand Avenue Gurnee, IL

Sears†, 104 West White Oaks Mall, Springfield, IL

Sears†, 2415 Sagamore Pkwy S, Lafayette, IN

Sears†, 40 Muncie Mall, Muncie, IN

Sears†, 6020 E 82Nd Street, Indianapolis, IN

Sears, 1781 Sw Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS

Sears*, Alexandria Mall, Alexandria, LA

Sears, Hwys 114 & 128, Peabody, MA

Sears*, Eastfield Mall, Springfield, MA

Sears*, 3191 S Linden Road, Flint, MI

Sears†, 18900 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI

Sears†, 14100 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights, MI

Sears*, 1212 S Airport Road W, Traverse City, MI

Sears*, Shingle Creek Crossing, Brooklyn Ctr, MN

Sears*, Miller Hill Mall Duluth, MN

Sears, 250 S County Center Way, St. Louis, MO

Sears, #1 Chesterfield Mall, Chesterfield, MO

Sears*, 1000 Turtle Creek Drive Hattiesburg, MS

Sears*, 1515 Grand Avenue Billings, MT

Sears*, 2800 S Columbia Road, Grand Forks ND

Sears†, 300 Quaker Bridge Mall, Lawrenceville, NJ

Sears*, 2341 Rt 66 Ocean, NJ

Sears*, 2501 Mt Holly Road, Burlington, NJ

Sears*, 10000 Coors Bypass N.W., Albuquerque, NM

Sears†, 3649 Erie Blvd E De Witt / Syracuse, NY

Sears*, 2400 Elida Road Lima, OH

Sears†, 17271 Southpark Center Strongsville, OH

Sears* 300 S Hills Village Pittsburgh / South Hills, PA

Sears, 1000 Robinson Center Drive Pittsburgh, PA

Sears† 205 W Blackstock Road Spartanburg, SC

Sears, 3101 N Main Street Anderson SC

Sears* 3400 Empire Mall, Sioux Falls, SD

Sears†, 2931 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville, TN

Sears^, 2401 S Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville, TX

Sears*, 1800 Green Oaks Road, Fort Worth, TX

Sears†, 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, Cedar Park, TX

Sears^, Golden Triangle Mall, Denton, TX

Sears*, 4502 S Steele Street, Tacoma, WA

Sears Auto Center closing

^ Early June 2018

* Late June 2018

† Late July 2018

© 2018 USATODAY.COM