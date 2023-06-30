'We're all one family' | Law enforcement helping support Indiana State Police after trooper killed

The death of ISP Trooper Aaron Smith is being felt in police departments across the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The death of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith is affecting law enforcement around the state.

One way law enforcement is helping the family and ISP after this tragedy is by supporting their brothers in blue.

"You get that call over your radio where there's an officer down and your heart just drops," IMPD Ofc. William Young said.

Soon after Smith was hit by the suspect in Wednesday night's chase, Indiana State Police jumped into action. So, too, did surrounding law enforcement agencies, including IMPD.

Young said when the worst happens, everyone wants to help their brothers in blue, however they can.

"I know last night, we were able to allow their troopers to be off that work Marion County, and our officers took those calls for service on the interstates and in somewhat of our rural areas. We'll continue to do that. We have a long-lasting partnership," Young said. "We appreciate them, and we know they appreciate us. We're all one family."

That unwavering support to a department in need after one of their own is hurt or killed is so needed, Young said. And it's support that IMPD has relied on as recently as April when two of their officers were shot in the line of duty.

"The state police, I remember getting to Eskenazi Hospital and they were there, anything we needed. Unfortunately, we want to return that to them, too, in this unfortunate time," Young said.

After Smith's passing, that support will be vital for his family and for his fellow troopers.

"You become a family," Young said. "You work with your colleagues every day, sometimes you spend more time with them than you do your own family. It's certainly hurtful. You put on this uniform every day and you don't know when you leave your family, your kids, your parents, you don't know that could be the last time you ever see them."

As Smith's family and state police prepare now to say goodbye to the fallen trooper, Young said IMPD will be here for them once again, ready to help.

"We try to do whatever we can, because we're all one family. Just because we may drive a different car, different uniform, but we hope to do whatever we can when there's an officer down," Young said.

Visitation and funeral arrangements for Trooper Aaron Smith have been announced.

Trooper Smith will receive police and military honors as he served both as a state trooper and a sergeant in the Indiana National Guard.

After the funeral, a police procession will escort Trooper Smith to Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis.

The procession route will be announced at a later date. Members of the community will be encouraged to line the procession route to honor the service and sacrifice of Trooper Smith.

Visitation: Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 West Stones Crossing Road Greenwood, IN 46143

Funeral: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 West Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood, IN 46143

Burial: Friday, July 7, 2023 following the procession Crown Hill Cemetery - Heroes of Public Safety Area 700 W. 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208



Memorial fund established

Donations in memory of Trooper Aaron N. Smith can be made at Indiana Members Credit Union branches or by calling 800-556-9268, Indiana State Police announced Thursday.

Donations can also be made via PayPal to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization at this link.

Companies and other organizations who are looking to provide donations to help with funeral and other final expenses can contribute directly to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation at: