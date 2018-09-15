NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — People aren't the only ones being pulled from floodwaters in parts of eastern North Carolina inundated by Florence .

Rescuers are helping pets to safety, too, including one aptly named kitten: Survivor.

The News & Observer in Raleigh reported that Robert Simmons Jr. was among those seeking refuge Friday afternoon in New Bern, a city near the coast that's bordered by two rivers and has been swamped with water.

Robert Simmons Jr. and his kitten "Survivor" are rescued from floodwaters after Hurricane Florence dumped several inches of rain in the area overnight, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 in New Bern, N.C.

Andrew Carter/The News & Observer via AP

The newspaper reports Simmons climbed into a rescue boat with Survivor. Photos and video showed the tiny animal drenched, mewing and clinging to Simmons.

Andrew Carter, the reporter who took the photo, said he had almost stopped covering the boat rescues before meeting Robert and Survivor.

Still overwhelmed by response to the photo. Some back story: I was ready to bail on covering a boat rescue. Had been on two false alarms with @vizjourno. Was cold and wet. He persuaded me to do one last one. That's when we met Robert. Moral is to keep searching for the (a) story. — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) September 15, 2018

Officials say hundreds of people in New Bern have been pulled from high water. At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the city that all water rescues had been completed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.