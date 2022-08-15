King's Hawaiian recall: Throw out pretzel products as a precaution

According to King's Hawaiian, the move is a precaution after an ingredient used in the pretzel products was recalled by Lyons Magnus for possible contamination.

The recall covers all King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites products. According to the company, the move is a precaution after an ingredient used in the pretzel products was recalled by Lyons Magnus for possible contamination.

The recall doesn't impact any other King’s Hawaiian products. The company said it plans to resume producing pretzel products once it has confirmed the safety of all ingredients and made sure all the current product has been thrown out.

A few weeks ago, Lyons Magnus announced it was recalling some of its products, including Oatly oat milk and Premier protein shakes, due to a "potential microbial contamination" with the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. Last week, Lyons Magnus announced it was expanding that recall to include additional products.

Cronobacter sakazakii is a bacteria that can be deadly for infants, older people and immunocompromised people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In infants, it can cause sepsis, a severe bloodstream infection, and meningitis as well as even an infection of protective membranes around the brain in infants.

While infection from Cronobacter sakazakii is believed to be rare, doctors and labs are not required to report cases to the state, making case outbreaks difficult to track nationally. The common symptoms include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection, according to the FDA recall notice.

King’s Hawaiian said that consumers who have any of the recalled pretzel products should dispose of the product immediately.

The company said customers can ask questions or request replacement product by calling 877-695-4227, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.