Reports: Kanye West donates $2 million to help Floyd, Taylor, Arbery families

He's also establishing a college fund for George Floyd's daughter.

Kanye West has donated $2 million to help the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, according to multiple reports.

CNN reports the donation includes legal fees for the families of Arbery and Taylor.

Black-owned businesses in crisis will also benefit.

A representative for West tells CNN that the rapper has separately established a 529 education fund for Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter. It will fully cover her college tuition.

Several celebrities have started fundraising efforts as protests have arisen nationwide primarily due to the death of Floyd on May 25.

Complex reports Drake, Mustafa the Poet and The Weeknd have made donations to help the families of the victims. Drake's donation reportedly is going to National Bail Out, which helps black mothers and caregivers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Saturday Night Live" cast member Chris Redd launched a GoFundMe to help cover potential medical costs for protesters who may contract COVID-19.