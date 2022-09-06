Justin Bieber cancels remaining tour dates, says performing after diagnosis 'took a toll'

Earlier this summer, the pop star revealed he had a condition that left one side of his face paralyzed.

Weeks after getting back on stage amid a health struggle, Justin Bieber is taking another break from touring. The star said he needs to focus on his recovery after being "overtaken" by exhaustion at a recent show.

The star went public about his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis while on tour in June, showing fans that the right side of his face was paralyzed. He postponed the remainder of his North American shows to recover.

After weeks of rest, Bieber resumed his "Justice World Tour" in Europe but said it wasn't business as usual.

"I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me," he wrote in a statement on his Instagram story Tuesday. "This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now... I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."

Bieber said in June that he has been doing facial exercises to regain motion in the right side of his face, and that his features will likely return to normal. But he said there wasn't an exact timeline for when that could be.

In March, Biebers’ wife, Hailey Bieber, was hospitalized for a blood clot to her brain.

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome happens when a shingles outbreak affects nerves near a patient's ear. According to the Mayo Clinic, the syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss, along with the painful shingles rash.

The syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox, and can live in a patient's system for years after a chickenpox infection. It can reactivate at any time.