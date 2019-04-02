Julie Adams, the actress best known for her role in the 1954 sci-fi movie "Creature from the Black Lagoon," died at age 92 in Los Angeles, according to a statement posted on her official Facebook page.

Adams boasted a lengthy career, starring in fifty films and hundreds of television episodes, according to the statement.

Some of her other notable roles include Ann Rorchek in "Code Red," Ann Hayden in "Crooked River," and Martha in "Catchfire."

Adams was remembered in the statement as being a "wonderful actress, mother and grandmother" who was "delighted" by fans' reactions to "Creature from the Black Lagoon."