Ex-Buffalo Bills wide receiver, Jordan Matthews, met with the Philadelphia media earlier today after re-signing with the Eagles.

Matthews referenced his short time in Buffalo, with a bit of an eye opening statement. The WR went on record, saying there’s nothing to do, except, well… each other.

Jordan Matthews said he’s a father now because of his year in Buffalo. “There wasn’t anything to do there but each other.” 😳 — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) September 19, 2018

Matthews was traded from Philly to Buffalo in 2017 along with a 2018 third-round pick, in exchange for cornerback Ronald Darby. Matthews was hurt most of last season while with the Bills and ended with only 25 receptions for 282-yards and one touchdown in ten games played.

Following the season, Matthews had surgery on his ankle and knee.

While the Bills got virtually no production from Matthews, they did use the third-round pick to select promising defensive tackle, Harrison Phillips.

Matthews signed a one year contract with the New England Patriots back in April, but was released in August following a hamstring injury that he suffered just before the start of training camp.

During his first tenure with the Eagles, Matthews had 225 catches for 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns in 46 games played.

