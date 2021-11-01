John Reilly, longtime 'General Hospital' and soap opera star, dies at 86

In addition to his role as Sean Donely on ABC's "General Hospital," Reilly also had appearances on "Dallas, "Sunset Beach," "90210," and "Passions."

John Reilly, a veteran soap opera actor who starred in "General Hospital," has died at the age of 86.

Reilly's daughter, Caitlin Reilly announced the news with a post on her Instagram.

"The brightest light in the world has gone out," Reilly, an actress and Tik Tok star wrote in her tribute. "Imagine the best person in the world. Now imagine that person being your dad. I’m so grateful he was mine. I’m so grateful I got to love him. I’m so grateful I made it in time to hold him and say goodbye. I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do, but I know he’ll be with me. I love you forever Daddy."

In addition to his role throughout the 1980s and 90s as Sean Donely, a WSB agent on ABC's "General Hospital," Reilly also had appearances on "Dallas, "Sunset Beach" and "90210."

Completely devastated to hear that John Reilly has passed. As wonderful as an actor as he was, he was an even greater person to get to know off screen. Deepest and most heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. We will be paying tribute to him with "new" slides today. pic.twitter.com/UmWVviKzwH — Sharon Wyatt 411 (@SharonWyatt411) January 10, 2021

In 2005, Reilly took over the role of Alistair Crane on NBC's "Passions," a role he played until budget cuts forced him off the show in the summer of 2006.

The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of John Reilly's passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. Rest in peace. #GH https://t.co/bJC8PBRmcg — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 10, 2021

Fiona Hughes, who played Anna Devane on "General Hospital," remembered Reilly as "a consummate professional" in her Instagram post.

"John’s sensitivity and kindness was most apparent with his family and friends. His love of his wife Liz and their gorgeous daughters was legion," Hughes wrote. "I am so happy I got to experience and see that love firsthand. One of a kind. Fellow Irishman, God speed. Love you #JohnReilly rip."

Reilly's daughter did not disclose details about her father's cause of death.