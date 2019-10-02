Former president Jimmy Carter is now a three-time Grammy winner.

The 39th president won the best spoken word album honor at Sunday's Grammy Awards for his work, "Faith — A Journey for All."

It is Carter's third win, all in the spoken word category. He won in 2016 for "A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety" and his first Grammy in 2007 for "Our Endangered Values: America's Moral Crisis."

Carter did not attend the Grammys' pre-telecast ceremony, where dozens of awards are handed out before the main show starts at 8 p.m. Eastern. The early awards are being livestreamed on www.grammy.com and the main show is airing on CBS.