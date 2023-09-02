Watch former Texans star JJ Watt perform 'Margaritaville' with Jimmy Buffett

The former Houston Texans star and longtime Parrotthead teamed up with Buffett back in 2016.

HOUSTON — Legendary "Margaritaville" singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at the age of 76.

A statement posted to Buffett's official website and social media pages said, "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

Buffett's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Many stars paid tribute to Buffett on Saturday, including a quick tribute from former Houston Texans star JJ Watt.

"Time for a workout and then a margarita in honor of Jimmy before resetting for the college football slate today," Watt posted on social media.

Watt, a longtime Parrotthead, performed with Buffett during a concert in 2016.

According to the Margaritaville blog, performing with Buffett was a bucket list item for the football star. Watt played the conga drums and sang along with the crowd as part of the 2016 "I Don't Know Tour" stop in The Woodlands.

Music critics were never very kind to Buffett or his catalogue, including the sandy beach-side snack bar songs like “Fins,” “Come Monday” and “Cheeseburgers in Paradise.” But his legions of fans regularly turned up for his concerts wearing toy parrots, cheeseburgers, sharks and flamingos on their heads, leis around their necks and loud Hawaiian shirts.

Buffett's special Gulf Coast mix of country, pop, folk, and rock added instruments and tonalities more commonly found in the Caribbean, like steel drums. It was a stew of steelpans, trombones and pedal steel guitar. Buffett’s incredible ear for hooks and light grooves were often overshadowed by his lyrics about fish tacos and sunsets.

Buffett’s evolving brand began in 1985 with the opening of a string of Margaritaville-themed stores and restaurants in Key West, followed in 1987 with the first Margaritaville Café nearby. Over the course of the next two decades, several more of each opened throughout Florida, New Orleans and California.

Buffett also was the author of numerous books including “Where Is Joe Merchant?” and “A Pirate Looks At Fifty” and added movies to his resume as co-producer and co-star of an adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s novel “Hoot.”

Buffett is survived by his wife, Jane; daughters, Savannah and Sarah; and son, Cameron.