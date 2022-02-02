CNN's Jeff Zucker resigns after failing to disclose relationship with colleague

Zucker oversees all of WarnerMedia’s live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports.

WASHINGTON — CNN President Jeff Zucker announced Wednesday morning that he is resigning, effective immediately, after failing to disclose a relationship with a colleague.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today," Zucker wrote in a memo to staff.

Cuomo was fired last year after it was discovered he aided his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he navigated a sexual harassment investigation.

In the statement, Zucker added that he had wished that his tenure at CNN had ended differently but, “it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.”

Jeff Zucker was named Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports in March, 2019. He has also served as President of CNN Worldwide since 2013.

Zucker oversees all of WarnerMedia’s live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports. At CNN, that includes the US television network, CNN International, HLN, and CNN’s digital properties. His sports portfolio includes Turner Sports, and Bleacher Report.

Zucker did not identify the colleague in his memo, but CNN's Brian Stelter reported it was another senior executive at CNN.

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022