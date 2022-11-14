'I am OK' | Jay Leno seriously burned from gasoline fire

Leno told Variety that he just needs some time to get back on his feet after suffering "serious burns."

LOS ANGELES — Jay Leno is recovering in the hospital after being seriously injured by a fire at his Los Angeles car garage.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," the television host and comedian told Variety in a statement on Monday. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” TMZ reported that one side of Leno's face was burned in the fire, which reportedly happened Sunday.

Leno, 72, was supposed to appear Sunday night at the Financial Brand Forum 2022 in Las Vegas, but organizers said he was forced to cancel over a "serious medical emergency," according to an email sent to attendees and obtained by People.

"His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling," the email said. "All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."

Leno is the former host of NBC's "Tonight Show" and "The Jay Leno Show." The Television Hall of Fame inductee currently hosts "Jay Leno's Garage" and the latest revival of classic quiz show "You Bet Your Life." Known for his passion for cars, Leno has an extensive collection of automobiles and motorbikes.