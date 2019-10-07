James Holzhauer will make a return to "Jeopardy!" after his stunning 32-game winning streak ended back in June.

Holzhauer will compete with 14 other top performers in Jeopardy's "Tournament of Champions" for a chance to win $250,000.

RELATED: 'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates to cancer research walk in Alex Trebek's name

RELATED: James Holzhauer's 'Jeopardy!' streak finally ends

Other contestants include Josh Hill, Ryan Fenster, Anneke Garcia and the woman who beat Holzhauer, Emma Boettcher.

The contestants will compete on television in November for the up to quarter-million dollar prize.