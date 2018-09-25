An Imperfect Union brings together two people on opposite sides of an issue to work on a project in their community. Watch full episodes on Facebook Watch every Wednesday at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Bryan

Bryan Crabtree has been a conservative radio host in Atlanta, Ga. for more than two decades. His desire to stomp out "fake news" media and his Republican beliefs have made him a popular source for the conservative party in the area through books, podcasts, TV gigs and more.

When asked about the current state of news today, Bryan asserted that "journalists, who claim to be unbiased, but actually aren't, are the ones dividing us...I'd be shocked if at least 90% of them aren't completely biased."

Tiffany

Tiffany Cochran worked as a local news reporter for 17 years and has been in the political spotlight her whole life. As the daughter of Johnnie Cochran, the famed attorney who represented OJ Simpson in his 1985 murder trial, Tiffany understands the importance of truth-seeking journalism.

"This current administration didn't like the way they were being reported" she said, "so they were like, if we get people to turn on the media, then everything they report will have no credibility."

The Meeting

Bryan and Tiffany met in the heart of downtown Atlanta to pass out lunches to the homeless. While working together, they discussed the various interpretations of "fake news" and Tiffany asked Bryan "So, you do acknowledge though that there is value in reporters doing their job to seek the truth?" Bryan responded saying journalists have lost credibility to report the truth.

