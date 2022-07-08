Canada's internet outage disrupts emergency and banking services

A widespread network outage from Rogers Communications Inc. left many Canadian customers without mobile and internet service and caused problems for police.

WASHINGTON — A major internet outage left millions of Canadians without reach to banking and emergency services on Friday morning.

Rogers, the major telecommunication company, reaches over 11 million Canadians, according to Statista. The last time the company had a similar country-wide outage was in April 2021.

"We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and out teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible," the company tweeted.

According to Rogers' latest update, the outage is still on going and technical teams working to restore services.

Our technical teams are working to restore our services alongside our global technology partners, and are making progress. pic.twitter.com/BsufX2Q92Q — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) July 8, 2022

Emergency, banking and government services were all affected during the outage. Toronto Police Operations tweeted Friday morning about some Rogers customers having difficulties calling 911, but that their services were fully operational.

ADVISORY:

City of Toronto

(Update)

- Our 9-1-1 call center is fully operational

- Some Rogers Network callers may have difficulty connecting

- If the call connects please stay on the call as long as possible

- If you can't connect please call back

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2022

Telecommunication networks are responsible for ensuring phones are able to contact 911 under the Canadian-Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's current rules.

The CRTC's phone lines were also affected by the major outage, according to the commission's twitter.

About a quarter of Canada's internet traffic went down during the outage Friday morning, internet watchdog group NetBlocks tweeted.

ℹ️ Update: The internet and telecommunication outage in #Canada is ongoing, with a quarter of the country's observable connectivity currently knocked out; metrics show high impact to Rogers/Fido and a number of smaller network providers 📉 pic.twitter.com/HbcoM7PRKB — NetBlocks (@netblocks) July 8, 2022

ATMs and several government services were also affected, CBC reported.

In Quebec, some court matters were hampered. Peter Nygard’s Montreal court appearance on sex-related charges was put off because the fashion mogul, who is detained in a Toronto jail, couldn’t connect by video conference. His bail hearing will now take place next week.

Service Canada tweeted it too was impacted by outage with call centers and offices, including ones that issue passports, affected.

The outage stands to exacerbate passport delays that have left Canadians lined up outside Service Canada offices for lengthy periods of time as the government works through a backlog.

Many retailers and businesses were also facing trouble when trying to accept payments because Interac, which processes electronic financial transactions, said its online and checkout debit offerings and e-transfer services were impacted.

As a result, the Confederation Bridge, which links the provinces of Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick, was unable to accept debit Friday morning. Canada’s Wonderland in Vaughan, Ont. said amusement park goers could only pay with credit card. They were told on Facebook they must be able to access e-tickets on their phone or bring printed tickets to the park, if visiting Friday.

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, showed people started reporting problems with Rogers’ service around 4:30 a.m. EDT and by 7 a.m. 20,000 reports had been logged.

The country’s telecom sector is dominated by three large carriers — Rogers, BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. — and their hold on the industry has long been a concern of academics, who have called for regulators to increase competition for mobile and internet services in Canada.