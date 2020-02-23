TORONTO, ON — The Carolina Hurricanes were forced to use an emergency goaltender against the Toronto Maple Leafs after both of their netminders left with injuries.

David Ayres, who works as a Zamboni driver for the Toronto Marlies, served as the emergency goalie.

The 42-year-old Ayres was forced into action in Marlies gear and a Hurricanes jersey midway through the second period after Carolina's James Reimer and Petr Mrazek were injured.



The Hurricanes were leading 3-1 when Ayres took over.

North Carolina's Governor Roy Cooper tweeted about the event saying, "I’m ready to make emergency goaltender and zamboni driver David Ayres an honorary North Carolina citizen after courageous Canes win. Amazing."

