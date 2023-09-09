Shooting leaves one person dead in northeast Charlotte, CMPD reports

CMPD is calling for witnesses to share what they know after one person was killed in northeast Charlotte overnight.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An overnight homicide in northeast Charlotte is under investigation on Saturday, Aug. 9, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said it responded to a call in the 2000 block of Prospect Drive just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. The call reported an "assault with a deadly weapon with injury."

Officers who arrived at the scene, which appears to be near the Hunters Pointe apartment complex, discovered a person with a gunshot wound.

That person was pronounced dead on the scene, CMPD said. The person has since been identified as 24-year-old Gustavo Adolfo Nunez.

An investigation is ongoing, and the department's public affairs office said that it will share more details about the case as the investigation develops.

CMPD is encouraging anyone who saw the incident to share information with a Homicide Unit detective by calling 704-432-TIPS.

