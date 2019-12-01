HBO is finally going to reveal the exact premiere date for the final season of "Game of Thrones."

The network revealed back in November that the new season would be hitting screens in April 2019. The show usually airs on Sunday nights, but fans still don't know which Sunday HBO plans on premiering the season.

But the wait is almost over. HBO revealed on Twitter in a clever, roundabout way that it would be announcing the exact premiere date Sunday night before the premiere of "True Detective" season 3.

Here's hoping the premiere isn't the last Sunday of the month.

The announcement is a much more toned down approach compared to when the network announced "Game of Thrones'" season 7 premiere date via flamethrowers and a giant block of ice. In a Facebook live video, fans could comment in order to trigger the flamethrowers to go off, melting the ice and revealing the premiere date.

There's still time for dramatics though; the network hasn't announced when it will release a full trailer for the final season yet.