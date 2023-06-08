Hartford Police investigating three overnight homicides

A shooting on Sterling St. left two dead from an 'ambush-style attack'. Another person was killed and one wounded in a shooting on Wethersfield Ave.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police in Hartford say three people were killed overnight in two separate shooting incidents.

The first occurred just before 12:30 a.m. when police respond to the area of 675 Wethersfield Avenue in the city's South End for a ShotSpotter alert for multiple gunshots. Police found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; he was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 24-year-old Jordan Phipps of Bloomfield.

While police were investigating, a second victim with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at Hartford Hospital by private car. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

Police say they have located video of the crime, and are pursuing "very active leads".

Just about 90 minutes later, police again received a ShotSpotter notification for multiple gunshots in the area of 82 Sterling St., just off Albany Avenue.

Police found two victims in the porch area, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was rushed to St. Francis Hospital where he, too, succumbed to his wounds.

The victims have been identified as 23-year-old William Tisdol of 82 Sterling Street, and 27-year-old Hakeem Dickson of Burton St., Hartford.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert says that there were three shooters in a targeted, "ambush-style" attack. Both scenes have a lot of evidence to process, but Boisvert says investigators are "following very good leads".

Police say they've not seen any evidence that the two shootings are related.

