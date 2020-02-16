HARTFORD, Conn. — Police in Connecticut's capital say one person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub.

A Hartford police spokesman told The Associated Press that two women and two men were injured, and a third man died. The investigation into the shooting at the club in the city's South End was still in the early stages at around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Information about the shooter and the conditions of those wounded weren't immediately available.

Police confirmed the shooting took place inside the Majestic Lounge.

No one answered the phone at the number listed on Majestic Lounge's Facebook page.

The names and ages of those shot weren't immediately clear. Police described the ongoing investigation as long and complex.

Multiple people were shot at the nightclub, police said early Sunday. Preliminary information indicated several were wounded, police Lt. Paul Cicero said.

“We’re not going to have anything for quite a bit of time,” he said, according to AP.

