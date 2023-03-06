Hartford crews respond to 3-alarm fire

Hartford fire officials say there is no word on any injuries or if anyone is displaced.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford firefighters are responding to a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex on Saturday night.

Hartford fire officials say it's a working fire at 77 Evergreen Avenue

There is no word on any injuries or if anyone is displaced.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.