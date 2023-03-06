Hartford crews respond to 3-alarm fire

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford firefighters are responding to a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex on Saturday night.
Hartford fire officials say it's a working fire at 77 Evergreen Avenue
There is no word on any injuries or if anyone is displaced.
