Guatemalan National sentenced to 63 months in prison for deaths in Human Smuggling Operation

VAN HORN, Texas — 24-year-old David Alexander Gonzalez-Diaz of Guatemala has been sentenced to 63 months in prison for deaths in a human smuggling operation.

According to court documents, Gonzalez-Diaz was transporting 14 undocumented migrants north of Van Horn in October of 2021 when he got into a crash and ejected several people inside his vehicle. This resulted in four people being killed and six more critically injured.

“Human smuggling is extremely dangerous and, as displayed in this case, often results in serious injury or death,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “This sentence is a reminder that violators are committing a serious crime with serious consequences and will be held accountable.”