2 dead, 3 confirmed injured in shooting at campgrounds near Gorge Amphitheatre

Two people are dead, and three others are injured in a shooting at the Gorge Amphitheatre Saturday.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting at campgrounds near an electronic dance music (EDM) festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, Wash. Saturday night. The shooter was among the three injured.

The shooter was taken into custody after they fired “randomly” into a crowd at the overflow campsite starting at around 8:25 p.m., Kyle Foreman, public information officer for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, said in a press conference.

Foreman says the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit has taken over the investigation into the shooting. He was not able to provide any additional information about the shooter or the victims. The families of the victims have been notified, and officials are expected to release their identities in the coming days.

The concerts continued Saturday night as authorities investigated the shooting.

Beyond Wonderland, the EDM festival taking place at the Gorge Amphitheatre, cancelled Sunday’s shows due to the tragic incident, releasing the following message on social media:

"Due to the incident that took place in the overflow camping area last night, we regret to inform you that day 2 of beyond wonderland at the Gorge has been cancelled. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the local authorities and staff who acted quickly to manage the situation. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic event."

Sunday's concerts were to be headlined by AFROJACK, Marshmello, Audien and others. Some of the artists have taken to Twitter to share their condolences for the victims.

my thoughts are with the families of those passed away, injured and the whole community, never in my life thought this would happen, be safe everyone — AFROJACK (@afrojack) June 18, 2023

Honestly can’t believe this right now…Absolutely heartbroken thinking about the families and everyone in the community affected by this senseless tragedy — marshmello (@marshmello) June 18, 2023

KREM 2 News has a crew in Quincy gathering more information from the scene. Please check back for updates to this developing news story.

You can watch the Grant County Sheriff’s Office’s press conference about the shooting in the YouTube video linked below:

