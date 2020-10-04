WASHINGTON — While millions of people have been stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, online searches for cooking has hit an all-time high worldwide, according to Google.

Google Trends has been keeping track of what people are searching for.

In the past 30 days, individuals have been looking for your typical recipes for bread and cake, along with the not so common instruction on how to make hand sanitizer. In the United States, many restaurants and bars have closed or have limited services like take-out because of stay-at-home orders.

So, many have been forced to make more meals at home. Here are some of the top recipes people have been looking for online, according to Google.

1. Banana bread recipe

Here's some options:

To make banana bread, most recipes usually call for flour, baking soda, salt, butter, brown sugar, eggs, and, for course, bananas.

Some recipes, like the Food Network's, add ground cinnamon and baking powder. Food's recipe says a little vanilla is optional.

The bananas need to be mashed, a fork works, and added with all of the other ingredients before being added to the pan.

All Recipes says their bread takes 15 minutes to prepare, and about an hour and five minutes to bake at 350 degrees in a lightly greased 9x5 inch loaf pan.

How someone can tell if the bread is done or not is by using a toothpick. Stick it into the middle of the loaf, and if it comes out clean, the bread is done.

2. Pizza dough recipe

Here's some options:

Pizza dough is pretty easy to make, and it only takes a few ingredients. Some recipes call for yeast, but it's not necessary for others. Typical ingredients, beyond the yeast, include warmed water, flour, sugar, salt, and some olive oil.

Bon Appetit's recipe says the yeast should be mixed with the yeast and left for a few minutes before being added to the other ingredients. If a recipe includes yeast, the dough will need to rest before being made into a pizza.

3. Hand sanitizer recipe

It's important to note, the World Health Organization says hand-washing with soap and water is the best way to clean your hands, but when that's not an option, the agency recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer and wipes with at least 70% alcohol; however, 99% isopropyl alcohol is the highest recommendation.

There's a few different recipes out there to make hand sanitizer and most of them involve isopropyl or rubbing alcohol and aloe vera gel. Some recipes like Healthline's say to add essential oils or lemon juice to give the sanitizer a smell.

The key to making effective hand sanitizer is to stick to a 2:1 proportion of alcohol to aloe vera. Be extra careful if you decide to make your own sanitizer.

4. French toast recipe

Here's some options:

Basic french toast recipes involve the basics like bread, eggs, milk and cinnamon. Some recipes call for vanilla extract, flour or even more ingredients depending on what someone wants to top off their breakfast with like syrup, fresh berries or whipped cream.

Food Network's recipe says all of the ingredients, except the bread, should be mixed. Then, the bread is dipped into the milk, egg and cinnamon mixture before being placed on a skillet to be cooked to a golden brown.

5. Chocolate cake recipe

Here's some options:

Mmm, who doesn't love a good chocolate cake while in quarantine? With plenty of recipes that claim to make the best cake, some of the common ingredients needed include all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, eggs, vegetable oil, milk, salt, sugar, cocoa, vanilla extract and warm or boiling water.

Some recipes like Add and Pinch encourages bakers to add a teaspoon of espresso powder and substitute milk with buttermilk.

All of the ingredients get mixed together before being added to a cake pan and baked for anywhere between 30 to 45 minutes, depending on the recipe.

The recipes rounding out the top 10 most-searched worldwide over the past 30 days:

6. Dalgona coffee recipe

This is the whipped coffee recipe you've surely seen EVERYWHERE if you've spent any time on TikTok or Instagram since the coronavirus pandemic began.

7. Chicken breast recipes

8. Carrot cake recipes

9. Ground beef recipes

10. Fried rice recipes