Goats welcome NFL's Tom Brady, parade down Boston streets in Patriots jerseys

WASHINGTON — Tom Brady isn't the only "G.O.A.T" in Boston this weekend.

With one of the most anticipated games on the NFL calendar coming up, Brady and the defending Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Foxborough to face the New England Patriots. It will be Brady's first time back at Gillette Stadium since he left following the 2019 season.

To celebrate the greatest of all time, as Brady is known to fans, a few real goats wearing Patriots jerseys walked the streets of Boston Saturday for an event called "The G.O.A.T. parade".

Goats walked the area around Boston's Faneuil Hall, with parade hosts Bud Light handing out giveaways and tickets to Sunday's game.

Sunday was also set to be a homecoming for tight end Rob Gronkowski. Together, Brady and Gronkowski are second all-time for touchdowns between a quarterback and a receiver. Saturday, though, it was announced that Gronkowski would miss Sunday's game, citing an injury to his rib.