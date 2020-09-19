Ginsburg to be remembered with statue in her native Brooklyn

A legal trailblazer and champion of women's rights, she became the high court's second female justice in 1993.

A statue of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be built in her native Brooklyn, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

Ginsburg died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. A legal trailblazer and champion of women's rights, she became the high court's second female justice in 1993.

Cuomo, a Democrat, said that he'll appoint a commission to choose an artist and oversee the selection of a location for the statue.

In a statement, Cuomo said the statue will serve as a physical reminder of Ginsburg's "many contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for those who will continue to build on her immense body of work."

Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn in 1933 and grew up in the borough's Flatbush neighborhood. She first gained fame as a litigator for the Women's Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union.

The governor said that Ginsburg "selflessly pursued truth and justice in a world of division, giving voice to the voiceless and uplifting those who were pushed aside by forces of hate and indifference."