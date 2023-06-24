'It melts your heart': Funeral held for infant found in Plain City garbage truck

Community leaders named her Madison Baby Doe because she was discovered in Madison County.

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — More than 100 people showed up at Ferguson Funeral Home in Plain City to say goodbye to an infant who was found in a garbage truck last week.

"It's such a shame that things like this have to happen, but it's encouraging and inspiring to see all of the support coming from the community," said Ray Stutzman, who lives in Plain City.

Plain City Police announced on June 15 that the remains of a newborn girl were discovered in the back of a garbage truck. She still had the umbilical cord attached when she was found, according to the police.

Because she was discovered in Madison County, community leaders named her Madison Baby Doe.

After community donations paid for her funeral, Ferguson Funeral Home and Forest Grove Cemetery provided the services at no charge.

"It wasn't a shock to me that so many people showed up today, because in times of need, Plain City has always been that way," said Plain City Police Chief Dale McKee.

McKee said the newborn's cause of death remains unknown at this time, and investigators are waiting on the final autopsy report from the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police at 614-873-2921.