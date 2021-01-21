Friendly's restaurant chain sale finalized after bankruptcy

The new owners of Friendly's restaurant chain says it will introduce new ice cream flavors and other new menu items at their remaining locations.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Friendly's restaurant chain has finalized its sale after filing for bankruptcy in November.

The Wilbraham, Massachusetts-based chain known for its ice cream sundaes has been sold to Amici Partners Group, based in Connecticut, the Springfield Republican reported Thursday.

The restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy and announced the sale of its assets to Amici in November.

George Michel, CEO of Friendly's parent company, said filing for bankruptcy was "expected to preserve the jobs of Friendly’s restaurant team members, who are the heart and soul of our enterprise and have been critical to the progress we have made in transforming this iconic brand.”

There are 130 Friendly's restaurants still open, the newspaper reported, and employees at corporate-owned locations are expected to be retained.

Amici says it will introduce new ice cream flavors and other new menu items at Friendly's locations.