Officials are warning about toy-like fireworks that closely resemble characters popular with children such as My Little Pony and Pete’s Dragon.

Firefighters in Concord, N.C., a suburb of Charlotte, said the playful-looking pyrotechnics shoot flames and, in the case of the My Little Pony version, projectiles from their horns.

The fireworks "can cause severe injury and burns to children who may believe that they are a toy," Concord's public safety department posted on Twitter and Facebook.

*Warning*, Please be aware of these novelty fireworks being sold in the area. These items mimic the toys such as "My Little Pony" and "Pete the Dragon." They are actually fireworks and project flames from the mouth and horns. #FireworkSafety pic.twitter.com/i0jIUgUErK — City of Concord Fire Department (@ConcordNCFire) July 2, 2018

“It’s discouraging that manufacturers are making these fireworks look like toys,” Concord Fire Department spokesman Adam Ryerson told TV station Spectrum News Charlotte. “In no way, shape, or form are these toys. They should not be left in anyone's hand unless they are an adult and they should only be used by adults.”

The fireworks look like plastic toys, but have wicks in their horns and tails, the Concord Independent Tribune reported.

According to local TV station WSOC, a fire inspector found the "My Little Pony" and "Pete's Dragon" fireworks while inspecting a local fireworks stand.

In its story, the station included video of fireworks shooting from "My Little Pony" unicorn and "Pete's Dragon" characters.

