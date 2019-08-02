Former Rep. John Dingell, the longest serving member of Congress in American history, has passed away at the age of 92.

His wife, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, and her office released a statement Thursday evening.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of John David Dingell, Jr., former Michigan Congressman and longest-serving member of the United States Congress. Congressman Dingell died peacefully today at his home in Dearborn, surrounded by his wife Deborah. He was a lion of the United States Congress and a loving son, father, husband, grandfather, and friend. He will be remembered for his decades of public service to the people of Southeast Michigan, his razor sharp wit, and a lifetime of dedication to improving the lives of all who walk this earth.”

Dingell was receiving hospice care Wednesday evening and had posted on Twitter telling his followers, “I want to thank you all for your incredibly kind words and prayers.”

John Dingell announced in early 2014 that he would not run for a 30th full term because he could not have lived up to his own standards.

"I don't want people to be sorry for me. ... I don't want to be going out feet-first, and I don't want to do less than an adequate job," said Dingell, who by that time was 87 and using a cane or motorized cart to get around the Capitol.

Dingell suffered a heart attack in September. He was hospitalized but was soon "cracking jokes as usual," his wife said at the time.

John Dingell has 252,000 followers on Twitter, an outlet for the outspoken Democrat's wry takes and quick wit. He noted the minus-7 temperature in Hell, Michigan, last week and retweeted a tweet from the Detroit Free Press that said the "Detroit Lions are going to win the Super Bowl" now that Hell had frozen over.

Dingell was first elected in 1955 to fill the House seat vacated by his late father. He was considered a master of legislative deal-making and a staunch advocate for the U.S. auto industry.