White House selects new CDC director

NEW YORK STATE, USA — The White House has selected a former North Carolina health official to be the new director of the nation’s top federal public health agency.

She succeeds Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who last month announced she was resigning effective June 30. The Atlanta-based federal agency had long been seen as a global leader in disease control and a reliable source of health information.

But polls showed that public trust has eroded. That's partly a result of the CDC’s missteps in dealing with COVID-19 and partly due to political attacks and misinformation campaigns.

