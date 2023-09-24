'This is embarrassing' Former Broncos players react to blowout loss to Dolphins

Denver gave up a franchise-record 70 points to Miami on Sunday, triggering social media posts from former players.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Well, that was ugly.

The Denver Broncos gave up a franchise-record 70 points to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The 50-point blowout loss triggered social media posts from former players.

It was the worst defensive effort in Broncos history and it could have been worse, but instead of kicking a field goal for 73 points near game's end, Miami coach Mike McDaniel took a knee deep in Denver territory to turn the ball over on downs.

The Broncos are 0-3 while Miami remains undefeated at 3-0 and maintains its No. 1-ranked offensive standing in the NFL.

Broncos country, I’m incredibly sorry and embarrassed by this PATHETIC F’ING EFFORT by our Broncos. THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE. 2 give up 70 pts in a NFL GM with a 300 hundred yd passer 150 yd receiver, a 200 yd rusher in the same gm is “UNCONSCIONABLE”🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬#NFLSunday — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 24, 2023

Embarrassing!!! — Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) September 24, 2023

This is embarrassing — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) September 24, 2023

70 points that’s crazy . Miami offense gonna break a lot of records this year — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) September 24, 2023

Being a Broncos fan is tough man 🥺😵‍💫 had to change the channel smh Miami got the backup QB in !!! #BroncosCountry — Su’a (@iammsuzy) September 24, 2023

A damn 70 burger!!!! #BroncosCountry — Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) September 24, 2023

Broncos gave yo 70 ouch — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) September 24, 2023

You have to be angry like literally angry. In the NFL? — Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) September 24, 2023

The Broncos gave up 35 points in the first half for the first time since 2010 when they fell behind the Oakland Raiders, 38-0 and lost 59-14. Denver gave up 70 points in a game for the first time in its 64-season history.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n