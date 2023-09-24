'This is embarrassing' Former Broncos players react to blowout loss to Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Well, that was ugly.
The Denver Broncos gave up a franchise-record 70 points to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The 50-point blowout loss triggered social media posts from former players.
It was the worst defensive effort in Broncos history and it could have been worse, but instead of kicking a field goal for 73 points near game's end, Miami coach Mike McDaniel took a knee deep in Denver territory to turn the ball over on downs.
The Broncos are 0-3 while Miami remains undefeated at 3-0 and maintains its No. 1-ranked offensive standing in the NFL.
The Broncos gave up 35 points in the first half for the first time since 2010 when they fell behind the Oakland Raiders, 38-0 and lost 59-14. Denver gave up 70 points in a game for the first time in its 64-season history.
